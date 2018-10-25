Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

ANOTHER SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE | Authorities in New York City are investigating reports of another suspicious package Thursday morning, one day after packages containing devices were sent to prominent Democrats and CNN.

NEW GOVERNOR'S RACE POLL | Whitmer leads Schuette by slim margin.

FINAL DEBATE | Gubernatorial candidates Gretchen Whitmer and Bill Schuette go head-to-head in one last debate before the November election.

POWERBALL DRAWING | No winner in last night's drawing. Next chance to win is on Saturday.

MORE WEED KILLER FOUND IN BREAKFAST FOODS | A cancer-linked herbicide has been found in just over two dozen popular breakfast cereals and snack bars.

THURSDAY FORECAST | The weather pattern around West Michigan will remain quiet and cool with very little rain until the weekend.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Kit Kat or M&M's? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!

© 2018 WZZM