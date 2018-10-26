Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION IN MUSKEGON COUNTY | Deputies say a woman was walking along the side of the road, when a man tried to drag her into his vehicle.

OBAMA IN DETROIT TONIGHT | Former President Barack Obama to rally for Democrats at Cass Tech High School. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is planning to be in Walker Monday to support GOP Senate candidate John James in a rally at the Deltaplex.

WEEKEND FORECAST | You'll want to grab a jacket and the rain gear.

POWERBALL DRAWING SATURDAY | You could win $750 million!

WIN OR GO HOME | High school football playoffs begin tonight with our game of the week featuring Northview traveling to Grand Rapids Christian. Good luck to all the teams.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Reese's Peanut Butter Cups or Snickers? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

For these stories and so many more, join 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6!

© 2018 WZZM