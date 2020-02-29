CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE | Wyoming Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house overnight Saturday. They're checking to see if alcohol played a role.

COUNTDOWN TO SC PRIMARY | South Carolina will hold its Democratic primary today. It's the last primary before Super Tuesday. Here are 5 things to watch for.

TALIBAN PEACE TREATY | America's longest war could soon be over. The U.S. and the Taliban are planning to sign a peace deal today.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST | Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Here's what that means.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and not as cold. High 31°. W winds at 7-14 mph.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.