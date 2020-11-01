IRAN SUPREME LEADER OFFERS CONDOLENCES | Iran has admitted responsibility for shooting down a passenger airplane, killing all 176 people on board. This morning, Iran's Supreme Leader is offering condolences and calling for an investigation.

LOWELL WOMAN HEADED TO PRISON | Madalynne Iteen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking sexually explicit photos of a child and sending them over Snapchat. The federal prosecutor says this wasn't an isolated case.

THIRD VAPING RELATED DEATH IN MI | A third person in Michigan has died due to a vaping related illness. Since August, 65 vaping related injuries have been reported in the state.

WINTER STORM WARNING | We are monitoring a Winter Storm Warning across West Michigan. Crews are preparing for widespread power outages and bad road conditions. Many flights have also been canceled at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and there are a number of closings.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, windy and colder with periods of heavy rain south, freezing rain and sleet across the midsection of West Michigan, and mostly snow north. Temperatures falling from the low 30s in the morning to the upper 20s by 5 pm. NE winds at 20-25 mph shifting E later in the day.

