ANOTHER MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE HITS CALIFORNIA | A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern California Friday night, just 10 miles away from the town of Ridgecrest after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit Thursday.

WHY JUSTIN AMASH DECIDED TO LEAVE THE GOP | We sat down with Representative Justin Amash for a 1-on-1 interview, to talk about why he decided to leave the GOP.

GRAND RAPIDS FIREWORKS | The festivities aren't over yet! Where you can catch some fireworks tonight.

15-YEAR-OLD TENNIS SENSATION | Teenager Coco Gauff continues to dominate at the Wimbledon Championships in England, moving on to the 4th round.

THE FORECAST | Today will be mostly sunny and not quite as humid with scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s. Winds will be northeast-north at 4-8 mph, increasing to 7-14 mph.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.