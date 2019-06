HOLLAND TOWNSHIP ROBBERY | Ottawa County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened just after 12 a.m. at the Chicago Drive One Stop in Holland Township.

CITY LEADERS ON GUN VIOLENCE | A press conference was held at Joe Taylor Park yesterday -- the location of the most recent of 10 shootings in the last week -- where city leaders addressed the recent gun violence in Grand Rapids.

BODY FOUND IN GRAND RIVER | A body found in the Grand River in Ingham County was identified as a missing 22-year-old woman from Battle Creek.

FIREWORK SAFETY | Fireworks may sound like freedom on the 4th of July, but for some veterans, it includes reminders of uneasiness and discomfort. Here's how you can support veterans.

FORECAST | Saturday will see a decrease in clouds, but it will still be warm and humid.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.