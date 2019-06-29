HOLLAND TOWNSHIP ROBBERY | Ottawa County deputies are investigating a robbery that happened just after 12 a.m. at the Chicago Drive One Stop in Holland Township.

CITY LEADERS ON GUN VIOLENCE | A press conference was held at Joe Taylor Park yesterday -- the location of the most recent of 10 shootings in the last week -- where city leaders addressed the recent gun violence in Grand Rapids.

BODY FOUND IN GRAND RIVER | A body found in the Grand River in Ingham County was identified as a missing 22-year-old woman from Battle Creek.

FIREWORK SAFETY | Fireworks may sound like freedom on the 4th of July, but for some veterans, it includes reminders of uneasiness and discomfort. Here's how you can support veterans.

FORECAST | Saturday will see a decrease in clouds, but it will still be warm and humid.

