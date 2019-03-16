WILD WEATHER | A total of four tornadoes touched down on Thursday on the east side of the state while the west side, especially Newaygo County, continues to deal with flooding problems.

DEADLY MOSQUE SHOOTING | We are learning more about deadly shootings at two New Zealand mosques Friday that killed 49 and the person who is now charged with murder.

QUIET AND COOL | Things will be mainly calm and cooler Saturday before a slow warm up into the work week.

TRUMP IN TOWN | The President is planning a trip to Grand Rapids at the end of the month for a Make America Great Again rally.

MICHIGAN AND MICHIGAN STATE ADVANCE | Both the Spartans and the Wolverines are moving on in the Big Ten Tournament.

WHAT'S UP THIS WEEKEND | If you haven't figured out what your plans are for this weekend, that's okay.

FISH FRY FRENZY | Lenten season is upon us and we want you to decide who has the best fish fry in all of West Michigan. Vote here.