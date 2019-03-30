SHOOTING IN GR | Police tell us a shooting victim was taken to the hospital Friday night.

HELPING OUT | A West Michigan community is helping out a local family.

SHOW ME THE MONEY | Michigan's minimum wage has risen cents. Some business owners are concerned about the new law.

CRIMES OF OPPORTUNITY | With many people gone for spring break, criminals are looking for easy targets.

ELITE EIGHT BOUND| Michigan State is heading to the Elite Eight after taking out LSU Friday.

SPRING RAIN | Some rain on Saturday, but with temperatures dropping, there's a chance for a little snow too.

