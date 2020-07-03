DEMS IN GRAND RAPIDS | Democratic presidential candidates will make campaign stops in Grand Rapids before the primary next week. Amy Klobuchar will be in Grand Rapids campaigning for Joe Biden on Saturday and Bernie Sanders will rally at Calder Plaza on Sunday.

SEARCH FOR HUNTER KLOMSTRA | Saturday morning, volunteers will meet in Coopersville to search for Hunter Klompstra, who's been missing since January 1. Community members are raising money to aid in the search and support Hunter's family.

GRAND RAPIDS HOUSE FIRE | Investigators are looking into what sparked a house fire on the city's southeast side.

LAUGHFEST THIS WEEKEND | The laughter doesn't stop this weekend. Laughfest has events throughout the weekend to benefit Gilda's Club.

SPRING FORWARD | Don't forget to turn your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.

WEEKEND FORECAST | Temperatures warm up under sunny skies.

