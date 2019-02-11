14-YEAR-OLD MISSING | 14-year-old Kylynn Renee Zavala was last seen in Grand Rapids on Halloween night in the area of Knapp and Fuller. Police say she hasn't been taking her medications.

THE GRIFFINS MOURN | The Grand Rapids Griffins are mourning the loss of the team's video coach, Bill LeRoy. He passed away yesterday in Canada.

WINDS FAN FIRES | Wind is making things more difficult for firefighters in California as they once again face off against the flames.

BETO O'ROURKE OUT | Beto O'Rourke has announced that he is discontinuing his bid to be the democratic candidate. He tweeted out an article saying "...this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully."

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and cold with a few lake-effect rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds will be west at 10-15 mph.

