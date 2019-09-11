VAPING BREAKTHROUGH | Investigators may have found a link between all of the deadly vaping illness cases in the U.S.

OPTING OUT | More than a thousand Michigan municipalities have opted out of allowing marijuana businesses in their area.

CONSTRUCTION CALM | Construction on I-96 and I-196 on Grand Rapids' northeast side is almost complete for the year, but closures will be put in place this morning.

CHEESECAKE CONFUSION | They have been around for years, but this week, a local cheesecake business is fielding calls for a national chain because some people are confusing the two.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | The holiday season is fast approaching, which means its Toys for Tots is gearing up. 13 ON YOUR SIDE invites your school to participate in the School Spirit Challenge. We've got all of the details to get you signed up.

FORECAST | A dry and milder weekend as we get ready for a cold week ahead. Highs today around 40 degrees.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

