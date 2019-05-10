POSSIBLE SHOTS FIRED | Deputies in Kent County are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kentwood.

WEEK 2 ENDS | We are now one day away from entering the third week of the UAW strike against General Motors. The Vice President of the UAW sent a letter to local officials saying the talks have advanced, but more needs to be decided.

EEE THREAT CONTINUES | Another case of EEE has been confirmed in Michigan. A horse in Saint Joseph tested positive.

WHITE HOUSE SUBPOENAED | A House committee has subpoenaed the White House. The demand is related to the investigation into the president's efforts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

SPECIAL VISIT | Sister Ângela de Fátima Coelho is in Grand Rapids, speaking about her experiences and participating in a special Mass Saturday morning.

FORECAST | That fall feeling has finally arrived. Today will be cool with some showers in the evening.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

