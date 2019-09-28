EEE CONCERNS SPARK RESPONSE | The continued threat of EEE in Michigan has prompted the state to announce it will spray for mosquitoes in 14 counties on Sunday.

MORE THAN PINK | The Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at John Ball Zoo today in Grand Rapids. Funds raised will go toward the goal of reducing breast cancer deaths by 50%.

DOG STOLEN | A 5-month-old dog was stolen from a home in Grandville. The pup's owners say they believe neighbors, unhappy with the way the dog was being raised, took it.

AVOIDING A SHUTDOWN | Michigan Governor Whitmer has promised the state won't partially shut down next week now that lawmakers have drafted an entire budget.

VOLKER RESIGNS | The special envoy to Ukraine has resigned amid the accusations of a cover up, the infamous phone call between the president an Ukrainian leadership, and reports that he connected Rudy Giuliani with Ukrainian officials.

FORECAST | After morning showers, things will clear up with highs in the upper 60s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

