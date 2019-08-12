MONTCALM TWP. BUSINESS IN FLAMES | Crews from multiple fire departments fought the flames at Keystone Automotive Industries overnight.

TEEN IDENTIFIED | Police have identified the teen shot and killed near Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming early Saturday.

BATTLING HOMELESSNESS ON THE STREET | Volunteers spent the night outside to draw attention to those in need this winter.

FERRIS STATE FOOTBALL MOVING ON | The Bulldogs fought for a spot in the semifinals yesterday against Northwest Missouri State.

SCHOOL SPIRIT CHALLENGE | Our School Spirit Challenge is underway. Get all the details here.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and breezy with rain coming tonight. Highs in the low 40s.

