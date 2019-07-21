CONSUMERS ENERGY WORKING | More than 1,400 Consumers Energy employees are working to restore power to 121,000 Consumers Energy customers that are still without power as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

TREE FALLS ON DRIVER | A tree fell on Michael Craig yesterday when he was driving down 28th Street and suffered minor injuries.

MISS MICHIGAN NO MORE | 2019 Miss World America Michigan winner Kathy Zhu was stripped of her title because of comments she made on social media about Muslim women and black people.

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION | Special Olympics Michigan inducted Chief Program Officer Ann Guzdzial into the Hall of Fame. She retired at the end of 2018.

MARVEL'S PHASE 4 | Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced plans for the first two years of "Phase Four" at the San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night.

A BREAK FROM THE HEAT | Today will feature showers and thunderstorms with highs around 80. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild.

