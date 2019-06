POLICE RESPOND TO MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS OVERNIGHT | Grand Rapids Police responded to the scene of three different shootings early Sunday. Two people were hurt, including a 10-year-old girl.

ALLEGED KILLER'S WIFE SAYS HUSBAND "SNAPPED" | A 63-year-old man is accused of killing his neighbor and a tree-trimmer in the area.

MISSING MAN FROM GAINES TWP. | Police are looking for a man from Gaines Township who has gone missing.

POSTPONED | The deportation raids planned for this weekend have been put on hold for two weeks.

THE FORECAST | Another nice day ahead, with some rain possible late this afternoon.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.