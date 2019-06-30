A HISTORICAL MEETING | President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un met face-to-face in North Korea, making Trump the first president to ever enter the country's territory.

GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY COMES TOGETHER | The Grand Rapids community came together yesterday for a barbecue after 10 shootings in one week. Community members say the violence won't stop them from sticking together.

KENTWOOD RECYCLING DROP-OFF CLOSING | A drop-off recycling center at the Kentwood Public Works Facility is closing today because curbside recycling in southern Kent County has been improving.

FORECAST | Sunday will be mostly sunny, very warm and more humid. Highs in the upper 80s with dew points rising to near 70°. Winds will be light and variable.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.