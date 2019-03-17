RIVER RESCUE | Grand Rapids police closed down Market Avenue for some time Saturday night after a report of a car into the river.

READY FOR THE COTTAGE | It's almost time to head up north, and the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show can help make sure you are ready.

QUIET AND COOL | Things will be mainly calm and cooler Saturday before a slow warm up into the work week.

IT'S ST. PATRICK'S DAY! | We are celebrating with the Conklin Ceili Band!

I HAVE A SWEET TOOTH | You can now satisfy your sweetness cravings with fun ice cream sandwiches from a shop that recently opened up in Kentwood.

MICHIGAN AND MICHIGAN STATE ADVANCE | Both the Spartans and the Wolverines are moving on in the Big Ten Tournament.

COFFEE AND BEER... TOGETHER | Two local businesses are teaming up to make a new drink.

FISH FRY FRENZY | Lenten season is upon us and we want you to decide who has the best fish fry in all of West Michigan. Vote here.