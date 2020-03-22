GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MDHHS REPORTS 238 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES | The state's total confirmed cases is 787. There are eight reported deaths.

SPECTRUM HEALTH PATIENT DIES FROM COVID-19 | A 71-year-old man is the first West Michigan patient with COVID-19 to die. Spectrum Health said the patient who had tested positive for the virus died on Saturday at one of their hospitals.

6 WEST MICHIGAN COUNTIES REPORT POSITIVE VIRUS CASES | Allegan, Barry, Berrien and Calhoun counties reported their first cases on Friday and Saturday. There are also confirmed coronavirus cases in Ottawa and Kent counties.

SALONS, TATTOO PARLORS, SPAS CLOSED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday that says all facilities that provide non-essential personal care services must temporarily close. This includes hair, nail, tanning, massage, spa, tattoo, body art and piercing services and other similar services that require people to be within 6 feet of each other.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.