FATAL STABBING | Police say a 57-year-old Benton Harbor man has died after being stabbed by his roommate.

COLD IS BACK | March is looking cold so far.

DEADLY CRASH | Two people are dead after a car ran into a group of bicyclists and pedestrians in New Orleans.

NO SPRING MILITARY EXERCISES | President Trump has decided not to continue spring military exercises with South Korea.

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS | A Muskegon couple has made it through 70 years of marriage.

ANOTHER CANCER RISK IMPURITY FOUND IN MEDICATIONS | A third impurity that could increase cancer risk has been found in blood pressure medication.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 for these stories and many others.