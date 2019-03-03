FATAL STABBING | Police say a 57-year-old  Benton Harbor man has died after being stabbed by his roommate.

COLD IS BACK  March is looking cold so far. 

DEADLY CRASH | Two people are dead after a car ran into a group of bicyclists and pedestrians in New Orleans.

NO SPRING MILITARY EXERCISES | President Trump has decided not to continue spring military exercises with South Korea. 

CELEBRATING 70 YEARS A Muskegon couple has made it through 70 years of marriage. 

ANOTHER CANCER RISK IMPURITY FOUND IN MEDICATIONS A third impurity that could increase cancer risk has been found in blood pressure medication. 

