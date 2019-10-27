ISIS LEADER KILLED | Several sources say the head of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead following a U.S. raid in Syria. Military officials say they are waiting for DNA confirmation.

PEDESTRIANS HIT | Two people are hurt after being hit by different vehicles. One in Otsego Township, and one in Kalamazoo.

REMEMBERING THE FUHRS | Family and friends will gathered at Van Andel Arena to remember a Grand Rapids couple killed in a hit and run accident.

MICHIGAN GOES BIG | Michigan gave it their all against Notre Dame Saturday.

FOUNDERS GETS HEAT | Founders' diversity and inclusion director weighs in on the racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the brewery and why she resigned.

FORECAST | A cold and gloomy start, but sunshine develops this afternoon. His in the low to mid 50s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

