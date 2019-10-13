NEGOTIATION PROGRESS | The UAW has sent a letter countering General Motor's latest offer. If it is accepted, a tentative agreement will have been reached between the two groups after weeks of strikes.

FRIENDS FOE LIFE | The 13th of every month is Friends for Life Day. We want to remind you to know your normal to help prevent breast cancer.

BEEF WITH THE BEEF | Taco Bell is pulling beef from the menu at some of its locations after quality concerns. Those locations are in Kentucky and Ohio.

DEADLY HOTEL COLLAPSE | Two people are dead and at least one other is missing after the collapse of a large section of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans.

SHOT DURING WELFARE CHECK | Police in Texas shot and killed a women while visiting her home for a wellness check.

FORECAST | Bundle up, the cold has arrived. Today will be breezy with highs in the low 50s.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.