HONORING THE FALLEN | Firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty will be honored today. Governor Whitmer has ordered flags at half-staff for the occasion.

MAYOR FORUM | Candidates vying for the next term as mayor in Grand Haven are speaking to the public tonight at a forum at St. John’s Episcopal Church. That's according to the Grand Haven Tribune.

HOLLAND WINS AWARD | Holland was recognized for it's floral, plant, and tree displays. The city also participated in America in Bloom in 2017.

WARREN DISMISSES TOP STAFFER | The national organizing director for Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign has been dismissed for inappropriate behavior.

FORECAST | The weekend ends with some sun. Today will be breezy and cool, but with some sunshine. Highs in the low 60s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.