SPRAYING FOR EEE SCHEDULED FOR TODAY | Tonight, authorities will spray for mosquitoes in an attempt to combat the continued threat of EEE in Michigan.

SHOOTING IN HOLLAND | An 18-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Holland Friday. Police are till investigating.

DEADLY CRASH | A Holland woman has died from her injuries in a crash yesterday afternoon. Three children were also hurt.

NEGLECTED HORSES | The Kent County Health Department says two Rockford horses are underweight due to malnourishment. Steps have been taken to help them recover.

FORECAST | Rain is back for parts of Sunday. Highs expected in the mid 60s.

