Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, April 1.

CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTING | A child was among four people killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim and the gunman critically wounded, police said. The violence in the city of Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, was the nation's third mass shooting in just over two weeks.

MICHIGAN SURGE IN CASES | Michigan now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in America. The state saw more than 6,000 new cases Wednesday — the highest case total since December. And the positivity rate is still at more than 15%.

MUSKEGON COUNTY STATE OF EMERGENCY | Higher case numbers and deaths from COVID-19 caused leaders in Muskegon County to declare a state of emergency Wednesday. The county said in a release that COVID-19 remains an imminent threat to the public and cases have been on an upward trend since March 1. The state of emergency will be in place for the next week.

TIGERS OPENING DAY | The Detroit Tigers are hosting 8,000 fans today at Comerica Park for opening day. Fans will be socially distanced and must complete a health survey ahead of time online. They will also not be able to pay for anything in cash. The Tigers host the Cleveland Indians at 1 p.m.

FORECAST | Unseasonably cold temperatures linger Thursday before much warmer air arrives this weekend.

