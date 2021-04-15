Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, April 15.

WHITMER: NO NEW RESTRICTIONS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to say she will not impose restrictions in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, she said the state will start using more monoclonal antibody treatments on hospital patients. She also emphasized the need for more people to get the vaccine and continue to wear mask, even if you have received the vaccine.

DEVOS PLACE HAS MORE APPOINTMENTS | The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place says it has appointments available right now. As of last night, there were still more than three thousand spots available. Organizers say supply has finally caught up with demand, so don't hesitate to sign up.

CDC KEEPS J&J PAUSE IN PLACE | The CDC held an emergency meeting to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause but did not vote on a new recommendation. That means the pause will remain in place until more data is collected. The panel is expected to meet again in a week to 10 days to reconsider the issue.

FORECAST | Thursday morning brings light wintry mix showers and another cloudy and cool afternoon. Warmer temperatures return Friday. Get the full forecast here.

