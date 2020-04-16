LANSING PROTEST | Crowds of people gathered in Lansing on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order. Michigan State Police said no one was cited for violating the social distancing rules. Whitmer said she supports the right to protest, but by being in close proximity protesters may have contributed to an extension of the order.

REOPENING THE COUNTRY | President Donald Trump said he's prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing even as business leaders told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF | GOP lawmakers are pushing for a "clean" extension of the payroll program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump asked for an extra $250 billion but Republicans and Democrats remain at odds over the details.

BRIAN ALLEN POSITIVE TEST | Los Angeles Rams' center and former MSU star Brian Allen said he tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Allen is the first active NFL player to reveal a positive test. The Rams said he is not hospitalized and is "feeling good."

OLD FASHIONED DAYS | After considering several alternative solutions, organizers made the call Tuesday night to cancel the 2020 Fruitport Old Fashioned Days festival due to COVID-19.

FORECAST | Unseasonably cold temperatures linger Thursday, but climb to the 50s by the weekend.

5 Day Planner - April 15, 2020

