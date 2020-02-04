MI COVID-19 LATEST | The state reported Wednesday that the total for positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan is up to 9,334 and the death toll has now hit 337. Twenty percent of Michigan cases are in people ages 50 to 59, and men have accounted for 65% of COVID-19 deaths in the state. State data shows the youngest person to die from the virus was 25 and the oldest was 107.

JOBLESS REPORT | Economists expect last week's U.S. jobless claims, due to be reported Thursday morning, to blow past last week's total of nearly 3.3 million initial claims. That was quintuple the prior record. Experts are unclear what effect the report will have on Wall Street -- last week's record report did not appear to faze investors.

BUS DRIVERS PUSH FOR CHANGE | The union representing The Rapid's drivers is asking for more protective equipment and more routes after the transportation service announced reduced capacity on its buses to enforce social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAM'S CLUB BREAK-IN | Authorities are investigating a possible break-in at the Sam's Club located on 28th Street in Kentwood. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but not many other details on the situation were released.

FORECAST | Thursday will be sunny and milder. There will be blue skies and mild temperatures for the next two days, before showers arrive over the weekend.

5 Day Planner - April 1, 2020

