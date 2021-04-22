Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, April 22.

SURGE SLOWING | Michigan’s seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases has fallen by more than 1,200 in a week, a sign that the outbreak may be subsiding in a state where infection and hospitalization rates remain highest in the country.

MUSKEGON VACCINE CLINIC | More counties are starting to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics, including Muskegon County. The clinic is being held tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viking Athletic Center in Whitehall. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone over the age of 16, but minors must have a parent or guardian present.

GRPD ARREST VIDEO | Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department released a statement addressing a "use of force" video that has been circulating on social media. In the body cam video from March 26, police pulled over a car at South Division and Hall Street during the most recent "Operation: Safe Neighborhoods." Police say it was because they saw someone littering.

ARTPRIZE REGISTRATION | Artist registration is now open for the 11th iteration of ArtPrize. Anyone over 18, working with any medium, is invited to enter their artwork into the competition and to seek cash prizes totaling $250,000. ArtPrize plays no role is selecting the artists who participate. Venues and artists find each other online, form connections and organize their own shows.

FORECAST | Thursday morning low temperatures once again below freezing followed by a little milder weather. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.