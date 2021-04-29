Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 29, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, April 29.

AMBULANCE ROLLOVER | An ambulance was tipped on its side following a crash on Division and Wealthy Street Wednesday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the ambulance collided with a sedan, but it's not clear why or who is at fault.

GORDON TO TESTIFY | This morning, the former director of the Department of Health and Human Services will testify before the House Oversight Committee in relation to the separation between him and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The agreement included a $155,000 payment to Gordon in return for him keeping his silence on the reasons for his termination.

MUSKEGON FIREWORKS | Muskegon's Independence Day fireworks will be Saturday, July 3, with a launch site near the center of downtown. Tuesday the city commission approved the launch site, a parking lot behind the Muskegon Social Security Administration building on Morris Ave.

FORECAST | A couple cooler days end the work week before another quick warm-up to the 70s over the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.