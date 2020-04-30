SOE EXPIRES THURSDAY | Michigan's state of emergency expires on Thursday, April 30. However, earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she planned on extending it by another 28 days while the state continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

WHITMER TOWN HALL | Whitmer will be holding a virtual town hall Thursday evening at 7 p.m. She will be talking about the state of emergency expiration, stay at home orders, unemployment concerns and the state's path to recovery.

GRPS PLANS | Grand Rapids Public Schools said it's still unclear when students will be able to get into the classroom, even come fall. But the district is making plans and preparing for all possibilities.

CONSTRUCTION REOPENING | Whitmer plans on allowing lower risk industries return to work, including Michigan's construction sector. Commercial and residential construction work can begin on Thursday, May 7.

FORECAST | More rain and even cooler temperatures Thursday, followed by a return to sunshine and the 60s Friday.

5 Day Planner - April 29, 2020

