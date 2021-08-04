Early Morning Rush: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, April 8.

RISING POSITIVITY RATE | The positivity rate in Michigan is not slowing down. The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is the highest it has been since April 2020. Michigan’s daily positivity rate is 17.9%, and state health officials say the positivity rate is an early indicator of COVID-19 transmission. Ideally, the positivity rate should be around 3%.

HOSPITALIZATION FORECAST | During an update by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the State Epidemiologist said the state has a 45 percent growth in hospitalization rates for COVID-19. In Region 6, which includes Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties, hospitalizations have increased 101 percent from last week, with 274 people admitted to inpatient care.

CDC IN MICHIGAN | The CDC says Michigan should restrict high school sports, especially indoor sports, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Since January, the MDHHS has attributed more than 800 COVID cases directly to high school basketball, hockey and wrestling. But the state has no plans to restrict sports any further.

FORECAST | Thunderstorms may be strong to severe this evening. Get the full forecast here.

