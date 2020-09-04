STAY AT HOME ORDER | Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. The executive order is expected to expire on April 13, however it may be extended until through at least the month of April after lawmakers agreed to extend the state of emergency.

DETROIT HOT SPOT | The mayor of Detroit said the coronavirus is “starting to weaken” in Michigan’s largest city. But Mike Duggan also pleaded with residents to keep the momentum going by wearing masks and avoiding large groups.

NATIONAL DEATH MODEL LOWERED | A forecast model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, which has been cited by the White House, now predicts the U.S. peak will come sooner and with fewer deaths.

UIA UPGRADES | The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has made some changes, including increasing staff and extending its hours, to better serve residents impacted by COVID-19.

FORECAST | Highs will be 20 degrees colder on Thursday, with gusty west and northwest winds.

5 Day Planner - April 8, 2020

