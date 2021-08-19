Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Aug. 19.

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Aug. 19.

MUSKEGON POLICE PRESENCE | Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene near Sidell Boulevard and Madalene Avenue in Muskegon overnight. At this time, there are no details on what happened or if anyone was injured.

HOLLAND MAN ARRESTED | A Holland man has been arrested for unlawful imprisonment after allegedly attacking his housemate’s mother. Police say the woman received a cut on her arm while struggling with the man. Once the struggle ended, the suspect tied up the woman inside the home and told her he needed money.

PROXMIRE FUNDRAISER | Fundraising efforts for Kalamazoo Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Proxmire, killed in the line of duty, have exceeded expectations.

The online fundraiser aimed to raise $4,607 in his memory, a number that represents his badge number. The community raised nearly $39,000 in just four days.

BLODGETT GROUNDBREAKING TODAY | D.A. Blodgett – St. John’s is set to begin construction on a $10 million project Thursday. The Grand Rapids nonprofit organization has been helping families in West Michigan for more than 100 years and provides services in foster care, adoption, mentoring and counseling.

Limited chances for showers and storms in the forecast.

