Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Aug. 26

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Aug. 26.

KENTWOOD BUSINESS FIRE | Fire crews were able to quickly contain a small fire inside a precision laser cutting business in Kentwood early Thursday morning. The owner tells us there is minimal damage and no one was hurt.

KENT CO MASKS TODAY | A special work session is planned for Thursday, Aug. 26 so the Kent County Board of Commissioners can get public input about the health department's mask order for younger students. The Board of Commissioners is anticipating a large turnout at the work session, moving to a larger venue to hear from more people. Both county and state officials want to remind everyone to be courteous to each other.

MUSKEGON BACK TO SCHOOL | Today is the first day of class for students and staff in Muskegon. The extreme heat is causing concern as students and staff are required to wear a mask, but school officials say there will be plenty of bottled water and safety precautions.

Forecast | Steamy weather continues through the weekend with higher chances for thunderstorms. Get the full forecast here.

