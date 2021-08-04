x
News

Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Aug. 5

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Aug. 5.
WOODLAND STANDOFF | Shots were fired at the gas station on E Broadway Street and a subject barricaded themselves inside overnight. The suspect is now in custody. 

KENT COUNTY BREAK-INS Kentwood police are looking for a man accused of breaking into seven vehicles. He was caught on Ring cameras in Wildflower Creek. 

FRUITPORT TEEN MISSING | The Fruitport Police Department is seeking any information that will lead to the location of a missing 13-year-old girl. 

GRPS MASK UPDATE | Grand Rapids Public Schools sent a letter to parents and students on Wednesday stating that masks are "strongly recommended regardless of vaccination status but not required." 

FORECAST | Storms are ahead this week. Get the full forecast here.

5 Day Planner - August 4, 2021

