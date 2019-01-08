HIGHWAY PROJECTS DELAY | A strike against the state's biggest paver and producer of asphalt could delay completion of highway projects and extend inconvenience for drivers. Operating Engineers 324 went on strike against Rieth-Riley Construction Wednesday. The company is working on dozens of highway projects in the state, including several in West Michigan.

DEBATE RECAP | At Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, healthcare, immigration and criminal justice reform were the major topics that dominated the first hour of the event. The Great Lakes were not mentioned once.

BELDING PLANT SHUT DOWN | An Ionia County judge signed a court order requiring a Belding manufacturer to cease all operations at the request of the Ionia County Health Department. The health department previously issued an "imminent danger" order against the factory for potentially dangerous public health concerns.

MAJOR GR ROAD PROJECT FINISHED | The Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Grand Rapids announced Wednesday that the southbound US-131 ramp to westbound I-196 will be open by 3 p.m. on Friday.

COAST GUARD FEST | Interested in going to Coast Guard Festival today? The softball tournament continues this morning, there are ship tours, the downtown carnival and Neil Diamond and Tom Jones tribute shows later tonight. Here is everything you need to know.

THE FORECAST | The month of August starts with plenty of sunshine! Today will be sunny and warm.

