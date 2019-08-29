WM I-196 REOPENS | The I-196 bridge project the Grand River is nearly complete. It's set to reopen on Friday, August 30. After months of work to widen the existing structure that was built in 1964.

SMALL BIZ EXPO | The Small Business Expo is taking over the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids on Thursday, August 29. From 3 until 7 p.m., business owners and community members can connect, get resources to grow and network at the expo.

BRIDGE WALK CANCELED | The GR Community Bridge Walk is canceled this year due to "numerous" road and sidewalk construction. It was previously planned to be on Labor Day morning, but it is rescheduled for 2020 because city officials are worried about participants' safety.

GRAND HAVEN HELMETS | Through generous donation, the football players at Grand Haven High School will be heading onto the field with some of the best technology in football helmets this season. They are the second West Michigan football team to be outfitted in VICIS ZERO1 helmets, which are top-ranked for safety and backed by Virginia Tech research.

FORECAST | Strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday with dangerous waves likely along the West Michigan lakeshore. Today mostly sunny skies to start but clouds will increase in the afternoon with evening rain and thunderstorms possible.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

