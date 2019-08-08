MASS SHOOTINGS LATEST | Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.

BEAR SIGHTING IN KENT CO. | A bear was sighted in Kent County Wednesday night. It was seen at 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue, according to authorities. And they say, this isn't the bear's first appearance over the past few days.

ENBRIDGE GAP | Erosion has created a gap beneath an oil pipeline in a key Great Lakes channel that's wider than allowed under an agreement with the state of Michigan, oil transport company Enbridge Inc. said Wednesday.

VAPING & SEIZURES | The FDA is asking that those who vape or use e-cigarettes to submit a report, with as much detail as possible, to their investigation on whether e-cigarette use and seizures are related in any way. The administration is looking into more than 100 reports of seizures and other neurological symptoms that may be linked to vaping nicotine.

RUSSO'S CLOSING | Russo's International Market is saying "ciao" one last time. The market on 29th Street SE, which has been open in West Michigan for 114 years, will be closing in September. The market on Fulton Street W closed back in May.

THE FORECAST | A cool front will usher in cooler, less humid air for West Michigan. Today will start with a few scattered showers but will turn mostly sunny and less humid in the afternoon.

