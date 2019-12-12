ONLINE GAMBLING | Michigan’s Legislature voted Wednesday to legalize sports betting and internet gambling, expanding options for gamblers in a state with three commercial casinos in Detroit and two-dozen tribal casinos elsewhere.

RSV WARNING | Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under the age of one in the U.S. and experts say it is common to see it every year, but in 2019, RSV cases are coming earlier and faster than usual.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday began debating the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump -- one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress. It sets up a potential impeachment vote before Christmas, and a Senate trial in January.

MLB NETTING CHANGES | Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred revealed Wednesday that all 30 big league ballparks will expand their protective netting in 2020. The new netting will extend "substantially beyond the end of the dugout."

EMPTY THE SHELTERS | If you're looking for a new member of your family, you may be interested in taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation's final Empty the Shelters event this weekend. Starting on Friday, Dec. 13, 45 shelters in Michigan will be offering reduced-fee pet adoptions.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy, breezy and not as cold with afternoon snow mainly north, possibly mixed with rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.