Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

TULIP TIME 2021 | Tulip Time organizers announced the festival will return in 2021 with some key changes. It will run May 1-9 and will be spread out beyond the downtown Holland area. Timed tickets will also be introduced to allow for social distancing.

MODERNA MEETING | An FDA panel will meet Thursday morning to discuss emergency authorization for the Moderna vaccine. It is expected to be approved over the next few days -- with distribution set to begin next week. Researchers say this COVID-19 vaccine is more than 95% effective.

MERCY HEALTH RALLY | Frontline medical workers at Muskegon's Mercy Health say they don't feel safe on the job and want to see changes. They held a rally Wednesday night, claiming they are understaffed and lack adequate PPE. The hospital says it is meeting with union leadership to address the staff concerns.

FORECAST | Thursday will be cloudy and cool. A few flurries may be spotted. Then temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 30s starting Friday.

