CAR vs. HOME CRASH | Authorities in Muskegon Heights are working to learn what lead up to a car crashing into a home early Thursday morning. It hit the back corner of the house were the gas connects to the house. No word on any injuries.

TRUMP IMPEACHED | The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday night on two charges. Now the president will face a trial in Senate, where a two-thirds majority of senators would have to convict him to remove him from office.

TRUMP'S BATTLE CREEK VISIT | President Trump spent Wednesday evening in Battle Creek, rallying his supporters and providing a reaction to the news of his impeachment by the House. The president touted some of his main campaign talking points: the strong economy, support the military and immigration -- but impeachment was the focus.

DEM DEBATE TONIGHT | Thursday's debate marks the last Democratic presidential debate of the year. It will be in Los Angeles and features the fewest number of candidates so far. The debate begins at 8 p.m. EST, airing on PBS and simulcast on CNN.

VAPE RECALL | The agency overseeing Michigan's marijuana business is recalling vaping products containing an additive that health officials have linked to injuries and deaths. The vaping cartridges were sold at retailers near Flint and contained levels of vitamin E acetate more than 500 times the limit at which it would be detected.

FORECAST | Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30° north and low to mid 30s elsewhere.

