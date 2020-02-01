HOLLAND STATE PARK RESCUE | Crews are looking a 16-year-old girl who was swept off of a pier at Holland State Park and into Lake Michigan Wednesday night.

LOWELL FAKE BILLS | Police are warning Lowell business owners to watch out for fake $100 bills circulating the area. A couple has already passed 6 fake notes in the area.

MISSING COOPERSVILLE TEEN | Authorities in Ottawa County are searching for 18-year-old Hunter Klompstra. He's from Coopersville and hasn't been seen or heard from since early New Year's Day.

FLAVORED VAPE BAN | President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping. He was vague about the plan but suggested that "certain flavors" of vapes would be taken off the market "for a period of time."

GAS PRICES IN 2020 | GasBuddy has released the 2020 gas prices forecast. The national average is expected to rise as much as 75 cents per gallon from a low in early February to a possible peak in May.

FORECAST | Today will see increasing clouds with warmer conditions. Highs will warm up to the low 40s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

