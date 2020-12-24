Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

DEADLY GR FIRE | One person is dead and two others are injured after a fire on Grand Rapids' southeast side Wednesday night. It's not clear yet what caused the fire, police are still investigating the situation.

DANGEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS | Be prepared for wintry conditions on the roads Thursday. The Kent County Road Commission plans to have more than 100 trucks ready to go. On the lakeshore, it's likely you could be driving in the sun one minute and two miles down the road -- it's a white out.

FORECAST | Temperatures sit in the low 20s as gusty winds kick-up lake-effect snow showers. Get the full forecast here.

