MISSING BOY | Authorities in Montcalm County are searching for a 5-year-old boy with autism who may be in danger. He was playing outside with family when he went missing.

EGG RECALL | More than 80 products that include hard-boiled eggs are under a nationwide recall following a deadly outbreak of listeria. At least seven people in five states have gotten sick, including one who died in Texas.

BUSIEST TRAVEL DAY | Thursday and Friday are predicted to be some of the busiest travel days following Christmas Day. The trade group, Airlines for American, predicted that 47.5 million people are expected to fly between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5.

LOTS OF RETURNS TODAY | Christmas is over, the gifts have been open and now... the returns will start. According to an Oracle survey, 77% of people plan on returning at least one gift they received this year.

FORECAST | Highs remain in the 50s one more day. Scattered and light rain showers will be possible overnight, mainly north of Grand Rapids.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.