PENCE IN MICHIGAN | Vice President Mike Pence was in full campaign mode Wednesday during a visit to West Michigan. He and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders spoke to community and faith leaders in Portage and held a Keep America Great event in Holland.

TOBACCO SALES | An effort to put tobacco out of the reach of young adults has been struck down by the Michigan appeals court. The Michigan appeals court struck down a Genesee County ban on tobacco sales and related products to people under 21. In a 3-0 opinion, the court affirmed a decision by a Flint-area judge.

PEARL HARBOR SHOOTING | The military says a U.S. sailor shot three civilians before killing himself at the Navy and Air Force base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Two of the three men shot have died, while the other man was in stable condition at a local hospital.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing quickly exploded into partisan infighting Wednesday. Democrats warned that President Donald Trump must be stopped from enlisting foreign interference in U.S. elections, and Republicans said there are no grounds for removing him from office.

TAKATA RECALL | BMW is telling owners of some older 3-series cars to stop driving them after another recall of dangerous Takata air bag inflators. One person was killed by an airbag malfunction and two others were injured.

FORECAST | Today will be partly cloudy and a touch warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

