Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL UPDATE | Democrats will wrap up their arguments today -- accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection. Those arguments began on Wednesday -- showing graphic new video from inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Tomorrow, Trump's defense team will begin to argue their case against conviction.

WHITMER PLOT TRIAL | The trial against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been delayed for seven months. The delay was granted to give defense attorneys more time to gather and analyze the evidence. More than a dozen people are facing charges in connection to the plot.

PFIZER VACCINE | A study done by Pfizer and the University of Texas shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against the COVID-19 variants. The study used blood samples from 20 patients who received both doses of the vaccine. Pfizer acknowledged that more data is needed to confirm the findings.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon and quite cold. More rounds of snow pass through this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

