MUSKEGON SCHOOLS CLOSED | Muskegon Public Schools are closed for the rest of the week and the beginning of next week due to illness. During the break, staff will disinfect the building.

NEW U.S. CORONAVIRUS CASE | Another new case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 14.

HONDA RECALL | Honda is recalling 241,000 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. to fix a wiring problem that could cause a fire. The company has three reports of fires but no injuries.

FORD RECALL | Ford has also issued a recall in recent days. The motor company is recalling 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because of a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

NEW ADA RESTAURANT | There is new restaurant coming to Ada Village this fall. The Latin-infusion eatery is part of a development that started back in 2015 and included projects like a new community center, library and riverfront park, as well as expanding retail, residential and restaurant options.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly cloudy and colder with periods of morning snow with additional accumulation. Temperatures will fall from 26° at sunrise to 19° by sunset.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

