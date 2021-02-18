Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Feb. 18

BIDEN VISIT POSTPONED | President Joe Biden's trip to the Pfizer facility in Portage, Mich. has been postponed due to weather, the White House says. Biden will visit Michigan on Friday instead.

FOREST HILLS BOOK BACKLASH | A debate is ongoing within the Forest Hills School District over a middle school textbook that uses a racial slur. The book is used in the 7th grade curriculum and features an essay from a Black author who uses the n-word when talking about instances of discrimination. The school says it is reviewing the curriculum but it will continue using the textbook for now.

MARS ROVER LANDING | The latest Mars Rover is expected to touch down Thursday afternoon. This landing will be unlike any other -- as the Perseverance rover will have audio-visual gear -- giving us a never-before-seen look at what it's like to touch down on another planet. NASA will be streaming the mission beginning at 2:15 p.m. with the landing expected around 3:55 p.m.

FORECAST | Flurries may be sighted Thursday but no accumulation is expected. Get the full forecast here.

