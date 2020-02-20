EROSION TOUR | Both U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton will get a look at erosion damage along Lake Michigan in South Haven Thursday.

GR STABBING | A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a stabbing at the Burton Village Mall in Grand Rapids. Suspect information is not yet available.

LC WALKER ARENA NAME CHANGE | The L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon is now officially the Mercy Health Arena. The deal was finalized Tuesday evening with a 4-3 vote.

MUSKEGON FAMILY CARE UPDATE | Muskegon area health care providers are preparing for waves of new patients as Muskegon Family Care closes. Authorities are investigating claims that staff members embezzled from the facility.

GRAND RAPIDS FIRE | A business, two apartments and a club were burned in a fire Tuesday afternoon. The owner of the club says the community lost "something of a local icon." It was often rented out as a community center, meetings and family events.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly cloudy, before becoming sunny and quite cold in the afternoon. High: 22°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.